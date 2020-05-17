St. James' church has a 'Community Prayer Fence': 'Together we show what love looks like'

Photos and story by Diane S. Cox, a prayer leader at St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia:

During this time of uncertainty and pain, it is important to feel that we are "doing something" positive.

While the essential workers are out of the house and risking their own health and that of their families while feeling fearful, others are staying home worrying about finances, health, and feeling frustrated and restless, wishing they could work or do more.

We are all doing our parts, each with its struggles, sacrifices and challenges, and it takes each and every person to demonstrate our love for each other by staying the course.

Whether we attend a church, synagogue, temple, mosque or are nontraditional or do not belong to a worshipping community at all, prayer may play a part in the actions we all can take during this coronavirus pandemic.

For some, prayer is a way of life and it is second nature to ask others to pray with us or for us. For others, it may be a vague memory from childhood; one that brings a sense of comfort and peace.

Often, people want to pray but feel that they don't know how or are skeptical about the whole idea. It doesn't matter what your tradition around prayer is. During times of fear and death, uncertainty and change, prayer can bring peace and calmness. It is that action we can take together.

Prayer is a relationship with Love; love for each other and God's love for us.

St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia is offering all of us a chance to have many people pray for any concerns that we might have. We may need to ask for protection for essential workers, patience for ourselves, or surrounding a loved one in a nursing home or hospital with love.

Whatever our needs are, we can write a request on a ribbon and tie it to the prayer fence at the church walkway, 405 E. Main St., Batavia .

All requests will be checked daily and prayed for by parishioners until you take the ribbon down or this pandemic is over.

Together we show what love looks like.