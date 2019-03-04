St. James church holds 25th annual Lenten Fish Fry starting Friday

St. James Episcopal Church of Batavia is holding its 25th Annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday from March 8 through April 12.

Eat-in meals are served starting at 5 p.m. or takeout starting at 4:30 p.m.

Meals feature large servings of either fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce all for $10. St. James is famous for its fantastic home-baked desserts for $4.

Last year more than 2,000 dinners were served over the six week Lenten period! Come early to make sure you get your favorite dessert!

St. James church is located at 405 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.