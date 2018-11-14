Local Matters

November 14, 2018 - 7:04pm

St. James holds pie sale, soup sale, and basket raffle this Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, St. James Episcopal Church, news, Announcements.

St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia announced that its first Pie Sale/Basket Raffle will be held this Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, 405 E. Main St. Admission is free.

Known for the wonderful desserts served at Lenten Fish Fries, the bakers of the parish have been busy in the church kitchen making apple and pumpkin pies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Stop in to buy a homemade pie for $8. Hot soup (eat-in or take-out) will also be available for sale.

A variety of gift baskets have been assembled, including a cash treasure chest and a lottery tree. Tickets will be on sale throughout the event and you need not be present to win.

Dorian Ely, one of the organizers, said, “We hope the community will support this beautiful historic church by stopping by on Saturday, purchasing some raffle tickets, a pie, and maybe even grabbing a cup of hot soup to speed them on their way during this busy holiday season.”

The phone number at the church is 343-6802.

