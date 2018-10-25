St. Jerome Guild's annual Noel Nook is next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3

Submitted photo and press release:

The St. Jerome Guild Inc., annual "Noel Nook" will take place at The Jerome Center at 16 Bank St., Batavia, on Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. All customers will enjoy a 10-percent discount on the entire order (some exclusions apply).

The Guild, a not-for-profit volunteer organization has been serving the healthcare community for decades and recently celebrated a 100-year jubilee. The Guild operates the Jerome Center Gift Shop at the Bank Street site.

Enjoy punch and cookies and browse our new Christmas and holiday items in the Shop and in the enormous "Nook" room of Snowbabies, Jim Shore figurines, Santas, snowmen, crystal ornaments, crystal candle holders, angels, elegant glittered trees, and glittered ornaments in pastels; holiday wreaths and sprays, hundreds of additional ornaments plus primitive art of tin and wood; bird houses, canvas art, throws, centerpieces, battery-operated candles, candle warmers, night lights.

We also carry a popular variety of walking sticks. Gift cards are available.

‘Tis the season to wear customer favorites of stylish ponchos and shawls, woven caplets, fur-trimmed hats, gorgeous scarves, and headbands. We are featuring a new line of jewelry, petite Ginger Snaps, which are interchangeable with each piece of jewelry and come in a variety of colors, shapes, and stones. We continue to carry our selection of purses, wristlets, and wallets.

Our reasonably priced "Jerome Collection" includes rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces sets, some with semiprecious stones, and a wide assortment of watches, and children’s jewelry.

Another new line, "Warm Buddy" of natural heat therapy warm-up plush animals, and spa comforts of essential oils, aromatherapy eye pillow, shoulder wrap, and anti-stress spa mist. You will find gorgeous baby jackets, tummy blankets, bibs, banks, picture frames, milestone items, and a variety of children's toys and additional plush animals.

If you like Giftology then you will find bar accessories of unusual wine stoppers, "Pilsner Chillers," eclectic and metal wine caddies depicting doctors, golfers, nurses, firefighters, musicians, athletes, and gardeners. If you like Anthropologie then you will love our home goods including written expressions of wall and counter art, kitchen towels, spatula sets, mugs and aprons. We continue to carry Stonewall jams and sauces.

The St. Jerome Guild Inc., has fulfilled pledges of more than $100,000 to the UMMC facilities expansions and initiatives, and supports the UMMC Foundation projects as a major sponsor.

Last spring, the annual fashion show and basket raffle proceeds were used to purchase four neonatal bassinets from the hospital wish list. For decades the Guild offers to UMMC employees who are pursuing their educational careers, an annual Health Professional Scholarship.

Children who visit the Jerome Center Urgent Care are comforted with plush animals. The Guild sponsors the Jerome Center Annual Employee Recognition Day to thank employees for their efforts serving the community. Guild members donate thousands of volunteer hours working at the Shop and for UMMC events, including the Teddy Bear Clinic.

St. Jerome Gift Shop business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon, managed and operated only by Guild volunteers.

New members are welcome to join the Guild throughout the year. Members attend regular monthly meetings that include a program and guest speakers. The Guild manages a monthly lottery and the community is invited to participate.