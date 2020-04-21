April 21, 2020 - 2:31pm
St. Paul Lutheran School now accepting registrations for 2020-2021 academic year
Press release:
St. Paul Lutheran School in the City of Batavia is accepting registrations for the 2020 - 2021 school year.
St. Paul offers a Christ-centered education with small class sizes, individual attention for your child, and a child friendly environment with a committed and dedicated staff.
We offer 3- and 4-year-old preschool through fifth grade.
We are located at 31 Washington Ave. in Batavia. Contact us at (585)-343-0488 or at: [email protected]
