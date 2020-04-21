Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2020 - 2:31pm

St. Paul Lutheran School now accepting registrations for 2020-2021 academic year

posted by Billie Owens in st. paul lutheran school, news, batavia, 2020-2021 academic year.

Press release:

St. Paul Lutheran School in the City of Batavia is accepting registrations for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

St. Paul offers a Christ-centered education with small class sizes, individual attention for your child, and a child friendly environment with a committed and dedicated staff.

We offer 3- and 4-year-old preschool through fifth grade. 

We are located at 31 Washington Ave. in Batavia. Contact us at (585)-343-0488 or at:   [email protected]

Check us out on Facebook.

Calendar

April 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button