March 24, 2020 - 5:37pm

St. Paul now posting Sunday and Lenten bulletins along with worship and sermons on its website

posted by Billie Owens in St. Paul Lutheran Church, news, spiritual connections.

"Spiritual Connections"  -- The Batavian will post updates to connect people with their places of worship, religious services, fellowship opportunities, and/or spiritual advisors, etc.

If you have information to announce, please email:    [email protected]    OR    [email protected]

****************************

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Batavia is now posting its Sunday and Lenten weekday bulletins with worship service and sermons on their website. The Church office is not open to visitors but office staff is on hand to take calls during normal office hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for any questions or needs of the congregation. A phone tree has been put in place to check on those that might be home and unable to go out publicly to retrieve necessities. If you do not receive a call, and have a need for assistance, please call the main office at (585) 343-0488. Email address is:   [email protected]

