Stafford Garden Club hosts annual plant sale at new venue this year -- Emery Park

The Stafford Garden Club will host a Plant Sale on Wednesday, May 19 at a new venue this year -- Emery Park.

It is located 6079 E. Main Road (Route 5), Stafford, and has a pavilion, so the event will go on -- rain or shine.

The sale starts at 11 a.m. and there will also be hanging baskets and containers filled with plants and flowers.

All proceeds go for town improvements and scholarship funds.

June Rouse, one of more than 40 Stafford Garden Club members, said the club more or less follows the process used by the Cornell Coorperative Extension of Genesee County. Members grow the plants to be sold, then they are divvied up, arranged, with some of them planted "in good-size pots."

Expect to find perennials, a variety of hostas, regular aliums and drumstick aliums, Shasta daisies, phlox, peonies and small pines. Rouse is contributing aloes, spider plants and lush, fragrant basil, too.

"The officers set the prices, and they are reasonable," she said.

The move to the park was made because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she said she thinks it's a good idea because most garden clubs in the area hold their plant sales outside.