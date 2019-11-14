Stafford Garden Club invites all for Christmas tree lighting, holiday merriment - and wassail - on Dec. 7

Press release:

The Stafford Garden Club, together with the Town of Stafford, will present the Fourth Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the gazebo in Ilette Park corner of routes 5 and 237.

We will gather at the gazebo for the special tree-lighting ceremony featuring a brass ensemble. After the lighting ceremony, all are invited to join us across the street at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Parish Hall for a fun-filled evening featuring holiday jazz music, singing and storytelling by local talent.

Caroling, bagpipes, wassail bowl punch and holiday cookies will round out the evening.

The public is invited. Come and bring your family, friends and neighbors as we begin the Holiday Season!