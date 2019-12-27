Stafford home-invasion robbery suspect released from hospital, charged with three felonies

The 36-year-old Lodi man who was shot in early November following an alleged home-invasion robbery in Stafford has been released from the hospital and was arraigned on charges Thursday afternoon.

Charles Elias Cooper (inset photo left), 36, of West Seneca Street, Lodi, is charged with: first-degree burglary -- the use or threatened use of a dangerous instrument, a Class D felony; first-degree robbery -- forcible theft with use of a dangerous instrument, a Class B felony; third-degree grand larceny -- of property value that exceeds $3,000, a Class D felony.

The charges stem from an alleged home-invasion robbery at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 5 on Clinton Street Road.

Cooper is accused of forcing his way into a residence with a Crosman SNR357C02 dual ammo full-metal revolver pellet gun, a dangerous instrument. It is alleged that Cooper verbally threatened the lives of the homeowners with the dangerous instrument and then stole more than $3,000 in cash from them.

It is believed that Cooper was familiar with the residence and specifically targeted it.

Cooper was arraigned in Stafford Town Court at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 and then jailed on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear again in Stafford Town Court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7.

At 9:05 p.m. on the day of the incident, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Clinton Street Road in Stafford who reported that an unknown male suspect, later identified as Charles Elias Cooper, had forcibly entered their home with what appeared to be a pistol. The suspect threatened the homeowners and demanded money.

According to the preliminary investigation, the homeowner was able to retrieve his own long gun during the confrontation and he fired one round, which struck and incapacitated the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, Sheriff's deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect was treated at the scene and then transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further treatment. He was subsequently listed in critical condition.

The two occupants of the home were not injured.

Because the investigation indicates this was not a random act and that the residence was specifically targeted, investigators believe there is no reason to have further concern for the public safety of residents in the vicinity. It is believed the suspect acted alone.

The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Loftus.