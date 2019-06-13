Starting today, active first responders with service ID get 25-percent discount at Batavia Downs' restaurants

Press release:

Representatives from Batavia Downs today announced a new program that will provide a 25-percent discount to active first responders at Batavia Downs Restaurants.

This includes local, county and state police, volunteer and paid firefighters and ambulance service providers, paramedics/EMTs, and correctional officers.

Discounts will be valid on food and soft drinks but will not include alcohol .

Active first responders must show their service ID card to receive discount for them and one guest. The discount program is available starting today.

“We are so pleased to be able to extend this offer to first responders in our area,” said Scott Kiedrowski, vice president of Operations at Batavia Downs, who also oversees the Food & Beverage Department.

“We value their contributions to our communities in keeping us safe and healthy. This discount is a token of our gratitude."