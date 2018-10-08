Starting today, Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn in Le Roy switches to winter hours
Submitted photo and press release:
Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn is transitioning to seasonal winter hours starting Columbus Day.
As of today, Oct. 8, regular dining will be as follows:
- Wednesday -- Kitchen: 11a.m - 9 p.m.; Bar: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Thursday -- Kitchen: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Bar: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Friday -- Kitchen: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Bar: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Saturday -- Kitchen: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m;. Bar: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Sunday -- Kitchen: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Bar: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn will still be open for overnight guests as well as prescheduled events, meetings and parties.
To utilize the facility for an event, please contact us at [email protected]; we’d be happy to host your next happy hour, board meeting, holiday party, etc.
Recent comments