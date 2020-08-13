Starting today, U.S. Census Bureau reps will be at Batavia Farmer's Market Thursdays and Fridays

U.S. Census Bureau representatives will be attending the Genesee Country Farmer's Market in Batavia on Thursdays and Fridays this month, starting today.

The outdoor public market is at Alva Place and Bank Street in the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District.

The census reps will be there Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

The aim is to help attendees compete their online census surveys. Outreach efforts like this have been given a new deadline, the end of September, a full month short of the normal census taking timetable.

They plan to schedule their attendance in September, too, but the days and times are not yet determined.

The 2020 Census can be completed by online, by phone, or mail with a U.S. Census form. For FAQs, click here. The local agency spearheading the census here is the Genesee County Planning Department, phone is (585) 815-7901. To reach department Director Felipe Oltramari, email at: [email protected]

A complete census is taken every 10 years and is vital for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is determining government funding levels for the next decade.