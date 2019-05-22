State DOT to hold public hearing next Wednesday on proposed roundabout at Route 77 and Ledge Road

Press release:

The New York State Department of Transportation announced today it will host a public hearing next week for the proposed intersection improvements at Route 77 and Ledge Road in the Town of Alabama, which include the installation of a modern roundabout and other safety enhancements.

The hearing is set to take place at the Alabama Fire Hall, located at 2230 Judge Road in Oakfield, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Department of Transportation staff will be available from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and directly after the hearing, for approximately 30 minutes, to discuss the project and answer questions.

Anyone interested in expressing their views concerning the project will be given the opportunity to do so in person or through written statements. A short presentation will be given at the start of the hearing, followed by comments from the public.

NYSDOT has current information posted online regarding roundabouts, as well as downloadable brochures here. A copy of the Draft Design Report is available for review at the NYSDOT Regional Office and the Town of Alabama Clerk’s Office.