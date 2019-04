From the NYS Police:

On April 25 at approximately 12:50 a.m. troopers from SP Batavia (Troop A) responded to a reported robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 25 Main St. in the Village of Oakfield.



The suspect is pictured in the image above. If anyone has any information about this incident, please call SP Batavia at 585-344-6200.