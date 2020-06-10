State Senate passes bill to name section of Route 77 after Vietnam War hero

Press release:

A bill sponsored by Senator Mike Ranzenhofer (S.7012) passed the Senate on Tuesday, June 9. The bill designates State Route 77 between Pembroke Town Park and the intersection of Indian Falls Road in the Town of Pembroke, County of Genesee, as the "Specialist Four Clarence 'C. Jay' Hall Memorial Highway.”

“I am pleased that this bill, to honor Specialist Four Clarence ‘C. Jay,’ Hall, passed the Senate,” Senator Ranzenhofer said. “Specialist Hall served our country most honorably, giving the ultimate sacrifice. His sacrifice to our county should be memorialized and I am happy that we have taken a big step toward doing so.”

Specialist Four Clarence "C. Jay" Hall served as a rifleman in the Army in Binh Duong, Vietnam. He was mortally wounded on Oct. 7, 1969 during an intense attack by enemy forces.

Specialist Hall earned the NYS Conspicuous Service Cross, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Silver Star, which is the nation's third highest award for valor.

The Veteran’s Outreach Club and the Government classes of the Pembroke Jr. /Sr. High School were the impetus behind this legislation.

The bill has yet to be brought to the floor of the Assembly.