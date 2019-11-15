STOP-DWI 2019 Poster Contest winners and Top Cops announced

Poster above created by Grand Prize winner Zoey Shepard, a ninth-grader at Byron-Bergen Central School.

The Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board announces the students and law enforcement officers who will be honored Thursday, Nov. 21 at its annual awards luncheon.

In September, the board invited local sixth- through 12th-grade students to submit a poster design that reflects the dangers of drinking and driving. The designs were to focus on the affects drinking and driving have on an individual, their family and the community.

The theme for the 2019 contest was: "Drinking and Driving is a gamble that you just can’t win.”

The sixth- through eighth-grade winners are:

First Place -- Ciara Trigilio , seventh grade, Byron-Bergen Central School

, seventh grade, Byron-Bergen Central School Second Place -- Jackson Lundfelt , seventh grade, Byron-Bergen Central School

, seventh grade, Byron-Bergen Central School Third Place -- Oscar Staba, eighth grade, Alexander Central School

​ The ninth- through 12th-grade winners are:

First Place (tie) -- Brooke Jarkiewicz & Grace Shepard , 10th-graders at Byron-Bergen Central School

& , 10th-graders at Byron-Bergen Central School Second Place -- Taylor Hutton , 10th grade, Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School

, 10th grade, Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School Third Place -- Shannon Campbell, 10th grade, Pavilion Central School

The computer-generated art winner is Jade Wolff, seventh grade, Byron-Bergen Central School.

The Grand Prize winner is Zoey Shepard, ninth grade, Byron-Bergen Central School.

The Top Cop award will be given to Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen and Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

The luncheon will be held at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility in Batavia.

Below is how the billboard incorporating Zoey's poster will appear: