Sunday's Cruise for Mercy Flight cancelled, Sheriff 'cannot guarantee the safety of the event'

A fundraising event this Sunday called "Cruising for Mercy Flight" has been cancelled.

It was to feature a Mercy Flight helicopter on a tractor-trailer along with vintage automobiles and hot rods, leaving the Genesee County Fairgrounds at about 1 p.m. escorted by Sheriff's deputies for a countywide convoy.

"The sheriff cannot guarantee the safety of the event," wrote Pam Cherry, Mercy Flight Outreach coordinator for Batavia. "We would like to offer participants to email me pictures of their classic cars and we will share them on social media as a virtual classic car show."

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, especially Undersheriff Brad Mazur, the Genesee County Agricultural Society, and the Batavia and Le Roy police departments were working to make the event possible. It was the brainchild of Bill and Jeanne Freeman.

Send Cherry a digital photo of your ride at: [email protected]