SUNY Brockport radio station thanks GC residents who donated items for Fall charity drive

Submitted photo and press release:

The staff and supporters of the on-campus radio station 89.1 The Point at SUNY Brockport is grateful for the success of its Fall charity drive held at locations in Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties Oct. 18 and 19.

In Genesee County, new and gently used women's and children's clothing as well as personal care items, diapers, strollers and pet supplies were donated at the Batavia Walmart.

Altogether, more than 100 bags and boxes of items were donated for "Warming Hearts for Willow" -- a total of 1,500 articles of clothing and more than 2,500 other items. That qualifies as the radio station's largest and most successful community outreach event to date.

The donations will go to the Willow Domestic Violence Center of Greater Violence of Greater Rochester, which serves Genesee County residents, too.

What Willow can’t take will be donated to Community Action of Orleans and Genesee and Dress for Success Rochester.

"Thank you to everyone in the community for coming out to support Warming Hearts for Willow, you have shown that there is love and compassion in the world and you have shown that there’s always hope!"