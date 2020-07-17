Local Matters

July 17, 2020 - 3:16pm

Sweet! Tompkins donates Oliver's Candy Bars to frontline workers at Rochester Regional Health

posted by Billie Owens in Oliver's Candies, batavia, Rochester Regional Health, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Tompkins Financial Advisors, covid-19, business.

Submitted photo and press release:

In an effort to brighten the day for local frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Insurance Agencies and Tompkins Financial Advisors donated 3,400 Oliver’s Candy Bars to the Rochester Regional Health Staff.

The sweet treat will be handed out to all employees as a way to say "Thank You!"

Pictured from left are: Steve Beardsley, senior vice president, Commercial Banking regional manager, presents Jim Creighton and Gina Burden-Rambert of Rochester Regional Health with 3,400 candy bars to distribute to their staff.

