May 28, 2019 - 1:32pm

Take a trip back in time with the music of Old Hippies at HLOM June 6

posted by Billie Owens in news, hlom, batavia, music, Announcements, Old Hippies.

Press release:

On Thursday, June 6th, the Holland Land Office Museum is proud to present the Old Hippies.

At 7 p.m., Bill and Kay MacDonald and their accompanying local musicians will put on an acoustic rock show featuring hits from the golden years of the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, as well as, many original songs and other favorites mixed in.

The local favorites have played all over Western New York and Florida during the winter. Let the nostalgia flow as their classic vocal harmonies take you back in time for those who remember. And for those who did not, experience the era through the music with a little more realism than you have experienced before.

Tickets for the concert are $5; and $4 for museum members.

RSVPs can be made with the museum by calling at 585-343- 4727 or by email at [email protected]

