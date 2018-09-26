Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 26, 2018 - 11:51am

Ten firefighters from six local departments complete basic rope rescue course

posted by Billie Owens in news, office of emergency management, rope rescue, batavia, corfu, elba, Stafford, Bethany.

Press release from the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management:

Ten area firefighers from six fire departments successfully completed the Rope Rescue Basic course held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on Sept. 17.

This 24-hour course prepares students for a wide variety of possible rescue scenarios.

Specialized rescue, search, technical rescue management, risk and priorities, use of ropes, knots and rope systems in a low angle environment as well as establishment of landing zones for helicopter operations were addressed. The program involved demonstrations as well as practice sessions.  

Congratulations to the following personnel:

City of Batavia FD

  • Stefano Napolitano

Town of Batavia FD

  • Joshua K. Boyle
  • Clayton A. Gorski

Bethany FD

  • Richard J. Klunder III

Corfu FD

  • Glenn J. Eck
  • Daniel Smith
  • Jacob D. Stiles

Elba FD

  • Michael Pfendler

Stafford FD

  • Dean A. Brooks
  • Randal J. Henning

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
26
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button