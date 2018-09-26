Ten firefighters from six local departments complete basic rope rescue course
Press release from the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management:
Ten area firefighers from six fire departments successfully completed the Rope Rescue Basic course held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on Sept. 17.
This 24-hour course prepares students for a wide variety of possible rescue scenarios.
Specialized rescue, search, technical rescue management, risk and priorities, use of ropes, knots and rope systems in a low angle environment as well as establishment of landing zones for helicopter operations were addressed. The program involved demonstrations as well as practice sessions.
Congratulations to the following personnel:
City of Batavia FD
- Stefano Napolitano
Town of Batavia FD
- Joshua K. Boyle
- Clayton A. Gorski
Bethany FD
- Richard J. Klunder III
Corfu FD
- Glenn J. Eck
- Daniel Smith
- Jacob D. Stiles
Elba FD
- Michael Pfendler
Stafford FD
- Dean A. Brooks
- Randal J. Henning
Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.
