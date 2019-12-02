The 24th annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance is Dec. 11 at Northgate church

Submitted photo and press release:

The H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes are proud to present their 24th annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. All are invited.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the service at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

A candle in memory of your loved ones will be lit prior to the start of the service and remain that way throughout.

The ecumenical service is a combination of music, congregation unison reading, prayer, Scripture reading, a message of hope, reading of the names of your loved ones and tolling of the bell in remembrance.

“We hear from families how the service helps them through their grief, especially during this time of year," said Joshua Smith, of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. "For some of these families it will be their first year participating in the service, which means it is their first Christmas without their loved one, and for others, they come back year after year.”

Immediately following the service, a time of fellowship and refreshments will be offered at the church.

To register the name or names for your candle please call the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home at (585) 343-8868 or register online at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com by Dec. 9.

Photo: Joshua J. Smith, of the H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes, is seated with Pastor Marsha Rivers, pastor of Congregational Care & Discipleship at Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia.