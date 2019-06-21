The Genesee County American Legion Committee selects 13 local delegates for Boys State program

Submitted photo and press release:

The New York State American Legion Boys State program will be held June 27th to July 2nd at Morrisville State College, Morrisville.

The American Legion Boys State is a unique summertime educational program for boys entering their senior year of high school.

The program focuses on participation and personal experience in a model state, complete with governmental bodies and elected public officials. It is designed to mirror the structure and operation of state government while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership and character through a non-partisan lens.

The American Legion Boys State program consists of classroom work, lectures and hands-on activities that promote learning by doing. Each participant is known as a “citizen” and becomes an integral part of the process assuming specific responsibilities as an elected or appointed official.

The American Legion Posts, local businesses, or other civic organizations pay the delegates' enrollment fees.

The Genesee County American Legion Committee is proud to be sponsoring the following 2019 Boys State delegates:

Zachary Anderson -- Batavia High School

Zeshan Armstrong -- Batavia High School

Aiden Cornelius -- Oakfield-Alabama High School

Grantham Gilligan -- Le Roy High School

Zachary Hannon -- Byron Bergen High School

Jake Hill -- Le Roy High School

Ryan Manges -- Oakfield-Alabama High School

Alexander Pratz -- Oakfield-Alabama High School

Dylan Rykert -- Oakfield-Alabama High School

Gavin Schmidt -- Batavia High School

Cameron Smith -- Le Roy High School

Keith Szczepanski -- Notre Dame High School

Charles Urbanczyk -- Pavilion High School

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts in communities across America. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.