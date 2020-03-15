The Great Batavia Train Show March 29 at Call Arena is canceled

The Great Batavia Train Show scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, at the Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions intended to reduce crowds and the spread of the virus.

The fall show is scheduled at the venue on Sunday, Nov. 15.

For information about table availability for the fall show, contact the Genesee Society of Model Engineers: [email protected]

Visit their website here.