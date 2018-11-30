The Salvation Army is looking for 90 donations of $1,000 each to meet local needs

Press release:

Each year The Salvation Army launches its famous Red Kettle Campaign. The funds raised between Nov. 16th and Dec. 24th are a major part of the annual budget for each local outreach. In Genesee County we invite volunteers to man our red kettles and ring the bell outside local retailers, as willing community member place donations into the well-known red kettle buckets.

With the increase in online ordering, as well as the use of credit/debit cards as the main form of payment at stores, it becomes more and more difficult for us to reach our $90,000 goal. We are looking for 90 people who are willing to give $1,000 each to accomplish our challenge of 90 for 90!

Each week of our Red Kettle Campaign, we will host a Facebook live video on our Facebook page ( TheSalvationArmyBataviaNY) honoring those who have answered the call in our 90 for 90 challenge.

Our mascot Ty the T-Rex will be live each day to announce our challengers and do his DINOmite appreciate dance.

If you would like to be one of our 90 for 90 challengers, simply send in your $1,000 donation directly to 529 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020 or call our office and let us know which kettle location you are taking your $1,000 gift to and Ty the T-Rex will be at the red kettle to congratulate you!

Maybe you’re a business owner who wants to give back? Maybe you and your family or friends want to pull together to donate $1,000 to bring hope to those in need? Maybe you’re a local church who is looking for a unique avenue of ministry?

Each and every one of you are part of our community of 58,242 and if we work together we can accomplish amazing things.

Will you take up the challenge today and challenge others to do the same?

The Salvation Army of Genesee County

(585) 343-6284, fax Number: 585-343-6717

[email protected]