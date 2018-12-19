The Salvation Army needs to raise thousands of dollars in five days to help the needy

Press release:

Christmas is right around the corner and our Annual Red Kettle Campaign will be coming to an end. With only five days left of ringing our bells, we are still in need of raising $30,000.

That’s $6,000 a day we will need.

Genesee County has been very generous in the support of The Salvation Army. For those who have given through Angel Tree, Adopt a Family, and donations in our Red Kettles, we would like to express our gratitude for helping us to make Christmas brighter for those who are less fortunate here in our community.

Very soon the Christmas lights will fade, the trees will all be put away, gifts will be unwrapped and there will still be families in need. The funds we raise through our Red Kettle Campaign will carry us throughout the next year.

Families in need of food, first responders in need of meals and drinks, young people in need of a safe place to grow, and our senior lunch program in providing a hot meal every Tuesday. All of these are possible through our Red Kettle Campaign.

So in the hustle and bustle of these final days before Christmas, when you pass the Red Kettle, would you consider donating or stopping by The Salvation Army at 529 E. Main St. and dropping off your donation.