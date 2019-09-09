The Salvation Army to hold chicken BBQ and auction Saturday, sponsors, donations wanted

Press release:

The days might be turning cooler and children are headed back to school, but The Salvation Army is holding on to the last days of warmth by hosting our Chicken BBQ and Harvest Festival Auction on Saturday.

The Sept. 14th event will take place at The Salvation Army’s facility at 529 E. Main St. in Batavia.

“We have had such a wonderful outpouring of support from the community each year and we are thrilled to see the same positive success again this year,” said Capt. Rachel Moore who, along with her husband, Lt. Bradley Moore, are the local leaders of The Salvation Army of Batavia and Greater Genesee County.

“When we host fundraisers we are generating support for our outreach and programs for children, adults and senior citizens in our area, and we can’t accomplish any of that without help from the community.”

Capt. Moore said that they have already received several donations from local businesses of all kinds including spas, auto shops, restaurants, and car dealerships to be auctioned off during a live auction.

“We also have received a number of gift certificates, appliances and furniture items from local business,” she said. “The items will be a great fit if you're looking for a gift for anyone of any age.”

The Chicken BBQ will be available for $10 between 12 and 4 p.m. with the Silent Auction beginning at 5 p.m. and Live Auction beginning at 6 o'clock.

All ages are welcome for a family friendly event and credit, cash or check payment will be accepted for items bid on during the auction.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance at our office or at the door.

“We are so grateful for the support we have already received from the community,” Capt. Moore said. “Participation in the auction will be a wonderful opportunity to support the work of The Salvation Army and help us continue to do the most good throughout Genesee County.”

Capt. Moore and Lt. Moore are excitedly hoping for a wonderful turn out of visitors to the auction and sponsorships range from $25 to $100. To sponsor or donate items for the auction, or for general questions regarding the event, call (585)343-6284 or email [email protected].