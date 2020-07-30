Local Matters

July 30, 2020 - 2:53pm

There's now a waiting list for Senior Farmers' Market Coupons

posted by Billie Owens in GC Office of the Aging, news, Seniors, Farmers' Market Coupon booklets.

From the Genesee County Office for the Aging:

There is now a waiting list for the Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons.

Please call 343-1611 to be placed on the list. You will be informed of the date and location of when we will be handing them out.

If you have mobility concerns, you may send another person on your behalf. Please provide this person with a note. 

You must be on the list to receive a booklet of coupons.  

First come, first served.

Walk-ins at Office for the Aging on Bank Street in Batavia will not be accepted.

