This Veterans Day GCC invites vets to watch specially prepared video in their honor, attend virtual open house

Press release:

For more than 20 years, Genesee Community College has invited the public to its Main Campus in Batavia on Veterans Day for two very important events -- welcoming potential new students with a virtual Academic Open House and honoring veterans for their service to our country with a Veterans Day Ceremony.

However, due to the current pandemic-related mandates and concerns for the health and safety of the veterans in our community, the Adult Educational Opportunities Center (AEOC) and other staff and faculty at GCC have collaborated to prepare a special honor celebration to make sure our veterans know that nothing would stop the College from recognizing their dedication, their service and their sacrifices.

This year the AEOC and GCC have prepared a video recognition that will be accessible to all on GCC's website at any time on Wednesday, Nov. 11 .

"Prerecording the pieces of the event not only allowed us to keep everyone safe and healthy during the process, but gave us the luxury of editing," said Director of the AEOC Staci Williams. "Viewers will have much more regulated volume than you sometimes have attending a live event. Also, everyone has the best seat in the house."

The entire event will be posted to GCC's website so veterans, their families and all community members can watch whenever they choose, as many times as they like and from anywhere!

"While we will miss the ability to shake our veterans' hands and thank them face to face, we are very excited to be able to expand our reach and be able to share this with those who have been unable to attend our events in the past," added Williams.

In addition, potential students of all ages and their families are strongly encouraged to register and join GCC's Virtual Open House also on Nov. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m., which includes a schedule of virtual presentations and Q&A sessions.

Open House begins with information about the Admissions process, Financial Aid, Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) and services specifically designed to support Home Schooled students and Adult Learners.

Around 11 a.m. participants will get to hear about the role of GCC's Student Success Coaches and Campus Center Advisors and get some expert help figuring out if Online Learning is right for you.

Then, at noon, the Academic breakout sessions will give all participants a chance to meet faculty from their intended major, hear about program expectations and technology associated with the program.

After the breakouts, Transfer and Career Services will explain how they help students maximize their time and plan for the future they want. The Learning Center -- which provides FREE tutoring to GCC students, the Counseling, and Access and Accommodations offices will also present the plethora of services they provide to help ensure student success.

Then, at 1:30 p.m. listen in to the Student Experience Panel as they discuss "What is there to do at GCC?" and hear all about Living on Campus at College Village. Wrapping up the event, at 2:30 p.m. join the rest of the Cougar Pride in an informative Athletics presentation.

Online registration for the Open House is the best way to reserve a seat for the opportunity to explore GCC. The registration form includes the complete Open House schedule.

With more than 60 affordable degree and certificate programs, online courses, Hyflex learning opportunities and seven campus locations, GCC makes it possible for anyone to achieve higher education dreams. Please email [email protected] or call (585) 345-6800 with any questions regarding Open House.

For more information or photographs contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].