This year's Faith Formation Team at Resurrection Parish in Batavia welcomes you

Photo and information submitted by a reader.

Here's a photo of the Resurrection Parish Faith Formation Team for the academic year 2019-2020.

Resurrection Parish (St. Joseph Parish) is a Roman Catholic church located at 303 E. Main St. in Batavia.

So far, 18 families and more than 30 students have committed to learning about the Catholic faith this year! More are welcome and encouraged to learn about their faith.

Pastor is Father Ivan Trujillo and Jason Smith is the director.