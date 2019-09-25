Thomas Avenue woman accused of striking two children with an object, causing injury

Niasia S. Jiggetts, 28, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault -- both victims less than 7 years old. The crime is a Class D felony.

Jiggetts was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 24) and arraigned at 10 a.m. in Town of Batavia Court following an investigation into allegations that she intentionally struck a 5-year-old with an object, causing injury to the child.

The incident allegedly took place on Thomas Avenue at noon on June 30.

The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Howard Carlson.

Subsequently, at 10:15 a.m. yesterday she was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court on the other count of second-degree assault.

That case stems from an investigation into an incident on Sept. 21 at the Batavia Meadows apartment complex in which Jiggetts allegedly intentionally struck a 3-year-old with an object, causing injury to the child.

She is due back in Batavia Town Court on Oct. 21.

The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Howard Carlson, assisted by Investigator/Youth Officer Timothy Westcott.