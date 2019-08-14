Local Matters

August 14, 2019 - 2:51pm

Three arrests reported at Beck concert

posted by Billie Owens in Darien, darien lake performing arts center, news, crime.

Three people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Beck concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13. They were issued appearance tickets for Aug. 27 in Darien Town Court.

Michael L. Bauer, age 33, of William Street, Cheektowaga, arrested for second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly punching another patron and breaking their eyeglasses in the parking lot.  

Wendy M. A. Woite, age 20, of Chateau Terrace, Snyder, arrested for false personation after allegedly providing a false driver's license.  

Luke D. Wilson, age 19, of West Miller Street, Newark, arrested for trespass after allegedly climbing on top of a vending building inside the concert venue.

