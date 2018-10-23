Three Batavia Bulldawg teams to play Saturday in NOFA Championship Games

Press release:

The Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football and Cheer program is excited to announce that three Bulldawg teams have made it to the Niagara Orleans Football Association (NOFA) 2018 Championship Games. Games will be played this Saturday, Oct. 27, at Veterans Memorial Baseball Park in Medina.

The Bulldawgs Mini Division (8-9 year olds) finished its regular season undefeated with a record of 9-0. This past Saturday they defeated the #4 seeded Tri Town Trojans 19-0 in the playoff round to advance to the championship.

The Mini Bulldawgs are the #1 seed with a 10-0 record and will face the #2 seed Newfane with a record of 9-1.

The Bulldawgs are coached by Head Coach Jed Davis, assisted by Frank Gioia, Scott Lazarony, and Bobby Darch. The Mini game will kick off at 11 a.m.

The JV Bulldawgs (10-11 year olds) finished with an impressive 7-2 regular season record to earn the #4 seed in the playoffs.

After successfully beating the #1 ranked Albion Purple Eagles this past Saturday with a 20-6 win, they will face the Holly Hawks who are ranked #3 with a 9-1 record entering the championship round.

The JV Bulldawgs are coached by Head Coach Brian Mruczek, assisted by Aaron Fix, Justin Smith, Kenny Griffin, and Al White. The JV championship game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Also finishing with an undefeated regular season of 9-0 the Varsity Bulldawgs entered into the playoff contest as the #1 seed against the #4 Albion Purple Eagles. Playing through the cold and rain this past Saturday, the Bulldawgs capped off a 34-0 win against Albion to make it to the Championship Game against the #2 seed Tri Town Trojans.

Tri Town has a record of 9-1 with their only loss being against the Bulldawgs in regular season play. The Varsity Bulldawgs are coached by Head Coach John Marucci, assisted by Jerry Smith, Eddie Woods, Michael Almekinder, Chez Rolle, along with junior coaches Evan Cummings and Kaiden Marucci. The Varsity Championship game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.

The Bulldawgs would like to invite any and all of the Batavia community to come out and support these amazing young athletes on their championship quest. Come join the CheerDawg cheerleaders as they lead the Bulldawg fans and supporters in the stands.

Games times again are 11 a.m. (Mini), 1 p.m. (JV), and 3 p.m. (Varsity) this Saturday at "Medina Vets Park," located at 335 W. Oak Orchard St., Medina.