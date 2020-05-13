Three-car collision reported on Main Road in Stafford

A three-vehicle accident with injuries that is blocking traffic is reported in Stafford at 6303 Main Road. The location is between Route 237 and Roanoke Road. Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding along with law enforcement.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: A first responder on scene reports only two vehicles involved. One person has a head injury; another complains of chest pain. One lane of traffic is completely blocked.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: Route 237 is closed to traffic. One person involved in the accident is a sign-off; the other is being evaluated.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m.: Stafford command puts the assignment back in service. The road is reopened.