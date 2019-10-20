Three-car collision with injuries reported on Lewiston Road, Batavia

A three-car collision with injuries is reported at 8259 Lewiston Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: There is entrapment. The location is between Cheryl Lane and Veterans Memorial Drive.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Oakfield Fire Police are asked to shut down traffic at Route 63 and Galloway Road.

UPDATE 1:17 p.m.: Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ronald D. Meides said there were two vehicles involved in the accident, not three. Witnesses told officers that the red pickup truck was southbound on Lewiston Road when, for unknown reasons, it left its lane of travel and drifted into the opposite lane. A northbound blue sedan tried to veer onto the right shoulder to avoid a collision but could not as the truck continued on and struck the car. Meides said it was not a true head-on collision -- more of a "glancing front bumper to front bumper" crash. The sedan's female driver from Oakfield required extrication as did the male driver of the pickup truck. He had a male passenger; both men are from Lockport. All three were conscious and alert and able to answer questions when first responders arrived. The female was taken to ECMC; the men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Meides said their injuries are serious but not life threatening. Drugs or alcohol are not factors, Meides said, adding that charges are pending.