Three-car crash reported in Alabama, one person unconscious

A three-car accident with injuries that is blocking traffic is reported at Bloomingdale Road and Tesnow Road, Alabama. One person is reported to have a possible broken leg; another person is unconscious. Alabama Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding.

UPDATE 3:24 p.m.: Mercy Flight #5 in Batavia is on ground standby.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to the scene. A landing zone will be set up in a cornfield on the southeast corner of Tesnow and Bloomingdale roads. Scene commander says there's one patient, and two vehicles involved. The male patient has been extricated and CPR is in progress. This was a T-bone accident. Pembroke's rescue unit is called to provide mutual aid and so is Akron.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: Law enforcement is not on scene yet; traffic control is needed from fire police, says the chief in charge.

UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: A female involved in the accident is being transported by ambulance to UMMC with a possible broken right forearm.

UPDATE (by Howard) 4:12 p.m.: Mercy Flight is in the air.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m.: According to Chief Deputy Brian Frieday, a 78-year-old male died at the scene after a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy. A pickup truck and SUV collided. The 17-year-old's pickup apparently swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck an eastbound SUV after attempting to avoid another vehicle. (Update via Alecia Kaus/Video News Service)