Three Le Roy families will get pool scholarships thanks to Women of the Moose 'Cake Walk'

The Le Roy Women of the Moose held their annual “Cake Walk” on Feb. 16. This fun and decidely carefree event consisted of dessert donations by Le Roy Moose members.

Participants entered for a chance to choose one of the toothsome desserts, enjoy the DJ and other raffles. A real fun time was had by all. The money -- $240 -- raised will give three Le Roy families a pool scholarship at the Town of Le Roy Recreation Center this summer.

Pictured from left are: Jennifer Swartz; Jackie Whiting with the Town of Le Roy Recreation Program; Martha Bailey, chairperson; Sharyll Hume, senior regent; and Cathy Campbell, club recorder.

If you would like to become a part of this vibrant and giving organization, ask any Le Roy Moose member for details.

(Submitted photo and press release.)