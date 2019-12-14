Three sisters and a pal brighten the holidays for residents and staff at Washington Towers

Above, Vicki McKeirnan, Gail Montgomery, Sandy Tabone, and Joe Zaso and the cache ready to distribute for the annual Washington Towers Christmas Door Decorating Contest:

On Dec. 10th, Washington Towers held its Christmas Door Decorating Contest, a longstanding tradition.

Fifty residents participated in 2018 and received a prize. This year even more tenants signed up.

It should not have to be said, but fairness in these matters is of utmost importance.

"Several years ago we decided we needed 'outside' judges so it would be fair," says Washington Towers property manager Valerie Tidwell, who was not forthcoming about the backstory or how the tipping point was reached in determining the "need."

Yet, paradoxically, without any whiff of concern over whispers of nepotism, Tidwell took it upon herself to enlist her three aunts, "The Sisters," and one of their friends and they've been at the annual task ever since -- for more than 12 years now.

With the contest reins firmly in hand, Vicki McKeirnan, Gail Montgomery and Sandy Tabone, along with Sandy’s friend Joe Zaso, all "fun and funny" people with "huge laughs" set their hearts and minds to make the holidays special inside Washington Towers.

The Sisters donate all of the gift bags, each filled with a pleasing array of items including: slippers, socks, hats and gloves, kitchen and bath towels, stationary, candies, holiday items and more. And the cache is brought in in advance and organized.

For their mission, which they volunteered to accept, they don't dillydally. They take their judging duties very seriously although their attire suggests otherwise.

They painstakingly go to each contestant's entrance and critique the door decor by means of an intricate scoring system. Ask the details though you may, they will not be shared. (The Batavian, though tempted, dared not broach the subject.)

The judges pick the mise-en-scène winners and deliver the prizes of gift bags.

Despite the purportedly elaborate scoring calculus, all participants receive a prize, definitely a case of “Everyone Gets a Trophy.”

Regardless, competition for one of the top spots is consistently fierce. After all, bragging rights last an entire year!

The denizens of Washington Towers are so grateful to The Sisters -- and The Friend -- for their time, the gifts and most of all, the holiday cheer they bring.

"They brighten the season for our residents and our staff," Tidwell said. "The residents love it and I love it, but I also know that they love it!"

Photo and information courtesy of Valerie Tidwell, property manager, Washington Towers.