Three-vehicle accident blocking traffic at Route 19 and Peachey Road, Bergen

A three-vehicle accident with at least two people injured is reported in Bergen at Route 19 and Peachey Road. It is blocking the northbound traffic lane and fluids are leaking. One person complains of chest pain and another has an unspecified injury. Bergen Fire Department is responding along with two Mercy ambulances.

UPDATE 8:11 a.m.: The second ambulance is cancelled. One person possibly will be transported to a hospital; two others are sign-offs. Route 19 will be shut down at Creamery and Sackett Roads and traffic control is needed.

UPDATE 8:32 a.m.: Two flatbed tows are requested to the scene.