Three-vehicle collision reported on Route 77 at Gabbey Road, Pembroke

A three-vehicle collision with injuries is reported at Route 77 and Gabbey Road / Indian Falls Road, Pembroke. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with two Mercy medics and Sheriff's deputies. A first responder on scene says there's debris all over the roadway. One vehicle is in a field, two more are off the road. Alabama Fire Police are called for traffic control.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.: Three flatbed tows are called in. One victim is an 48-year-old with a minor arm injury.

UPDATE 12:47 p.m.: One person has an abdominal injury and bruising.

UPDATE 12:51 p.m.: Traffic will be shut down at Akron Road.

UPDATE 12:53 p.m.: A third ambulance -- a Mercy BLS unit -- is called to the scene.

UPDATE 1:14 p.m.: One patient is being transported to ECMC. The roadway will be reopened shortly.

UPDATE 1:34 p.m.: The roads are reopened and the assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. (by Howard): The accident report states that Ireland M. Sutton, 20, of Alexander, was driving a 2009 Chevy sedan southbound on Route 77 when she allegedly failed to stop for a car in front of her. That car was a 2015 Kia driven by Shamar Spinks, 27, of Buffalo. Spinks had his Kia stopped while waiting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of Alleghany Road and Indian Falls Road. The collision pushed the Kia sideways and into the northbound lane of traffic. It was struck by a 2016 Chevy sedan driving by Joseph H. Hooker, 46, of Akron. Sutton was cited for allegedly following too closely. She, along with Spinks, and Michael J. Hooker, 8, were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. Neither Joseph Hooker nor K.A. Tierson-Hooker, 48, a passenger in the third vehicle, were injured. The accident was investigated by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Photos submitted by Josh Sibbald.