Three-vehicle crash reported on East Main and Masse Place in the city

A three-vehicle collision with unknown injuries is blocking traffic on East Main Street and Masse Place in the city. City of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: Only two vehicles were involved, each with one occupant, the driver. A white car eastbound on East Main Street reportedly ran a red light, smashing into a black car that was westbound on East Main Street and making a left turn onto Masse Place. Medics are evaluating the drivers at the scene.