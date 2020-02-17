Tickets on sale now for first ever BHS all Alumni Pep Rally at Eli Fish March 29

Press release:

The Batavia City School District Foundation Inc. is excited to announce the debut Alumni Pep Rally on Sunday, March 29, from 12-6 pm. at Eli Fish Brewing Company (109 Main St., Batavia).

Tickets to this premiere event are $15 presale and $20 the day of the event (and include food). This event is for ages 21 and older.

There will be raffles, a cornhole tournament (with two-person teams), a DJ, and -- you guessed it -- pep-rally-style contests where a class could win a paver at the Daniel A. Van Detta Stadium and their class name on the Alumni Pep Rally Spirit Stick!

Eli Fish will be renaming one of their beers to “Foundation Beer” for the event with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the Foundation.

So, wear your blue and white, bring your friends, bring your school memories, and join us for the first ever multi-class reunion event!

Tickets may be purchased online here.

Please consider attending even if you are an alum of a neighboring district. All are welcome!

This pep assembly fundraiser will support the BCSD Foundation Inc. in their various activities within the Batavia City School District.

Questions may be directed to: [email protected]