Tickets on sale now for GCC's 'no boundaries' fashion show on May 4 titled 'Limitless'

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee Community College Fashion Program students continue their yearlong preparations for the 38th Annual Fashion Show that is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

This year's theme "Limitless" was chosen by the students of the Fashion Program. It is a no boundaries, inclusive, inspirational and innovative take on fashion.

The show will feature a variety of colors, creativity and originality in an array of designed and styled scenes.

"Limitless" will take place in the 24,000-square-foot indoor field house of the Richard C. Call Arena on the west side of the Batavia Campus.

With plenty of space to accommodate 2,000 guests including ample parking, the students are planning one dynamic, fast-moving production, and a post-show party with entertainment and a vendor market.

Tickets are now available for purchase online here. General admission tickets remain just $5 (plus a ticket processing service fee of $1.30 per ticket.)

This year however, special VIP tickets are also available for $25 (plus a ticket processing service fee of $2.41 per ticket.) providing preferential seating, a GCC Fashion Show SWAG bag, as well as admission to the Vendor Fair, Fashion Show, entertainment and the post-show reception.

For questions or to support "Limitless" send an email to: [email protected]

(Photo of model in 2018's "Ascendant" fashion show at GCC. )