March 3, 2021 - 4:06pm
Today there are 21 new coronavirus cases in Genesee County
covid-19, coronavirus
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Fourteen of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.
Orleans County received seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 50s and 60s.
- Two of the new positives were under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
