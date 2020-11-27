Tomorrow at Stafford Fire Hall: chicken BBQ, empty can & bottle collection, blood drive

From James Call, president of the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department:

We are having a BBQ with the finest premium chicken on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Stafford Fire Hall, 6153 Main Road. Starts at 11 a.m. until sold out.

The BBQ meal is $12 and includes a half chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, cookie and roll.

Presales tickets are available. Email: [email protected]

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing guidleiness must be followed.

We are having an empty can & bottle collection to benefit the Madison Grace Memorial Fund, too. (The empties are being redeemed at Mickel's Nickels.)

The American Red Cross will be doing a blood drive at the fire hall also.