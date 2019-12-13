Tompkins Bank of Castile and Tompkins Insurance donates $150K toward Healthy Living Campus

Submitted photo and press release:

With the YMCA fundraising underway, Tompkins Bank of Castile and Tompkins Insurance generously donated $150,000 to the Healthy Living Campus Capital Campaign in a check ceremony Thursday (Dec. 12).

Their gift is in celebration of their 150th Anniversary serving the community. The YMCA wishes continued success for Tompkins Bank of Castile and Tompkins Insurance as both of our organizations work together to provide opportunities for the Genesee County area.

The Healthy Living Campus will be transformational for Downtown Batavia and benefit community residents as the new facility will have:

• Accessibility for the handicap;

• State of the art indoor playground;

• Splash pad;

• Teaching kitchen;

• Indoor track;

• Preschool wing;

• Pickup and drop-off for kids;

• Larger gym;

• New programs with the United Memorial Medical Hospital including working with physicians, dietitians, nutritionists, survivor programing to name a few.

Tompkins, one of the largest employers in the City of Batavia, pledged the money this spring.

“This project will be transformational for downtown Batavia and benefit thousands of community residents for many years to come,” said John McKenna, president and CEO of Tompkins Bank of Castile, in March.

“We’re excited to play a pivotal role in a project that is going to bring such positive change to the community,” David Boyce, president and CEO of Tompkins Insurance, added at that time.

The donation will support a $22.5 million land redevelopment project that includes the current YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) Cary Hall on Main Street in Batavia. The initiative will have a substantial impact on Main Street, which is home to the headquarters of Tompkins Bank of Castile and Tompkins Insurance Agencies.

This community initiative is expected to boost the regional economy by about $60 million over the course of its first decade, including jobs at the new campus and during construction, according to the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

Top photo, from left: John McKenna, president and CEO of Tompkins Bank of Castile; Rob Walker, GLOW YMCA chief executive officer; and David Boyce, president and CEO of Tompkins Insurance.