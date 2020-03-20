Tompkins Financial implements new Loan Assistance Program for commercial clients

Video Sponsor

Press release:

In an effort to assist current business customers with unexpected financial burdens faced during the current COVID-19 crisis, and on the heels of its recently announced relief for consumer loan customers, Tompkins Financial has implemented a loan assistance program for its eligible commercial clients.

Tompkins’ new Loan Assistance Program provides up to 60 days of deferment for all commercial loans.

“We understand that companies, including our small business customers, are the backbone of the U.S. economy and that they need our support during this critical time more than ever,” said Stephen Romaine, president and CEO. “As a community bank, it is our duty to assist businesses in the best way we can, which includes taking a market-leading position on loan deferment that we hope will inspire others to do the same during this time of unexpected hardship.”

Tompkins announced late Wednesday that it would provide this program as well as loan relief options to retail customers, preceding New York State’s announcement Thursday. Loan customers who are experiencing challenges with loan repayment should contact their banker via phone or email immediately, or reach out to Tompkins’ Customer Care Center at 1-888-300-0110 to review options that may be available to them.

About Tompkins Financial Corporation

It is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit online.