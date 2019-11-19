Tompkins Financial is Benefactor Sponsor for GCC Foundation's 'Evening of Elegance' Dec. 7

Press release:

Genesee Community College Foundation is proud to announce that Tompkins Financial, one of the community's leading financial services companies, is the Benefactor Sponsor of "Encore: An Evening of Elegance," which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Richard C. Call Arena at GCC's Batavia Campus.

The proceeds from Encore, the Foundation's premiere fundraising event, directly benefit the scholarship program at Genesee Community College.

Scholarships recognize academic excellence, keep talented students within the GLOW community, ease financial hardships for students and prepare students for careers in occupations that are critical to this region's growth.

"Tompkins is pleased to be the lead sponsor of this important event and to celebrate the importance of GCC to our community, and its students as our future leaders," said David S. Boyce, Tompkins Insurance president and CEO.

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, Encore has provided a fun and festive opportunity for the community to gather in the fine spirit of the holiday to raise funds for student scholarships. In 2018, the Foundation awarded more than $145,000 in scholarships to GCC students in financial need.

This year's event is co-chaired by Mary Blevins and Jenna Holota.

With guests wearing their stylish cocktail attire, "An Evening of Elegance" includes the following:

Cocktail Hour with DSP Jazz Trio (6 p.m.)

Dinner Reception with sensational food stations (7:15 p.m.)

Holiday Favorites and Pop Music by Nik and the Nice Guys (8-10 p.m.)

Delectable Desserts (8:30 p.m.)

Tickets cost:

$1,000 -- Holiday Chord Circle (for six tickets)

$600 -- Golden Guitar (for four tickets)

$300 -- Inner Circle (for two tickets)

$100 -- Platinum Patron (single ticket)

​Tickets to attend Encore 2019 are on sale now here, or through the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected].