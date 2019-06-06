Tony Palmer named 2019 Italian-American honoree of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation

Photo and information from the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.

Anthony (Tony) Palmer is this year's Italian-American honoree selected by the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.

He will be feted at the foundation's Annual Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, at Terry Hills Restaurant in Batavia.

One of eight student scholarship candidates will also be chosen.

The family of Vincent Gautieri, also offers a scholarship for members of the Foundation, from Genesee County and outside the County.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 and available from Foundation board members, Ben's Appliances, Kitchens and Bath, and VJ Gautieri Constructors Inc., located at 45 Liberty St. in the City of Batavia.

About Anthony Palmer -- 2019 honoree of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation

Anthony (Tony) Palmer was born in1935, in an old Italian neighborhood, in New York City.

He is the son of George and Angelina Ambroselli Palmer. He is proud to say he is 100-percent Italian!

He moved to Olean at 7 years old where he attended school, and later graduated from St. Bonaventure University.

From 1954-1957 he admirably served his country in Far East Korea.

Two years later he married the love of his life, Margaret Cruess. Together they raised an amazing nine children: Theresa, Angela ,Joe, Ann, Mary, Eileen, Dan, Katie, and Ryan. They have 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

To say he is a family man is certainly an understatement! He and his wife have spent countless hours watching and volunteering at school events, sports events and, most importantly, their Catholic Church.

In 1966, Tony and his family moved to Batavia. He worked at Graham Manufacturing until his retirement in 2001.

He embraced the community and was a familiar face at numerous events and fundraisers. He credits his strong work ethic and willingness to help others, to his roots growing up as an Italian-American.

Tony has been an avid supporter of St. Joseph School and Notre Dame High School. He was past president of both schools, and ran ND Bingo for many, many years. He was inducted in Notre Dame Hall of Fame in 2001.

He has been a volunteer at the VA Hospital for an amazing 40 years. He is an Election Inspector for Genesee County.

He is a member of St. Nick’s Club, Right to Life, and St. Vincent DePaul. He is an active member of St. Mary’s Parish, where he is a Eucharistic Minister.

Tony is an excellent role model to young and old. He possess all the qualities to be awarded the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundations 2019 “Outstanding Italian American.”

