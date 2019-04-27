Top LGBTQ leader is keynote speaker at GCC's Social Justice Day event Tuesday

Submitted photo and press release:

On Tuesday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Genesee Community College invites the campus and overall community to Social Justice Day featuring Jon Paul Higgins, Ph.D., as the keynote speaker appearing in the Stuart Steiner Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

His talk will be followed by a series of breakout sessions featuring professionals and scholars from Criminal Justice, Environmental Justice, Women's Rights and Immigration. The overall program will conclude with a coffee and refreshments during a 30-minute reflection period in the Conable Technology Building in room T122.

Higgins is a speaker, writer, and social justice educator who focuses on issues related to gender, race and media.

He was named one of Business Equality Magazine's "Top 40 LGBTQ Under 40" in 2019, and has been featured on sites like NBC News, Buzzfeed, Vox, and Attn: and gave the first TEDx Talk on unlearned fear and reclaiming personal power in 2017.

This led to writing for Splinter, and other platforms such as Out Magazine, Them, SyfyWire, The Root, The Daily Dot, Shadow & Act, Slate, Essence, MTV News and more.